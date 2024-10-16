Clinical trial underway in North Texas for new drug that could extend a dog's lifespan

The Brief Biotech company Loyal is running clinical trials across the U.S. for a new drug up for FDA approval that could extend a canine's lifespan. Advanced Care Veterinary Services in Carrollton is one of the participating clinics in the STAY study. Loyal hopes to enroll 1,000 senior dogs across the country who meet certain criteria.



A clinical trial is underway in North Texas to see if a new drug can effectively extend the life of older dogs.

The drug was created by a biotech company called Loyal and is the first of its kind to be up for FDA approval.

The STAY study is enrolling 1,000 senior dogs across the country. The goal is to see if a new medication up for FDA approval can extend a dog's healthy lifespan.

At Advanced Care Veterinary Services in Carrollton, Bella went in for a check-up on Wednesday.

The 13-year-old chocolate lab is part of a comprehensive clinical trial aimed at extending a dog's life by interrupting its metabolic dysfunction, which causes aging.

Dr. Douglas Stramel is one of 70 veterinarians taking part in a nationwide clinical trial launched by Loyal, a biotech company.

"The product that we're using actually slows that pathway," he explained. "So we're actually destroying the metabolic dysfunction, allowing the metabolism to work better, longer."

The Stay Study is enrolling 1,000 dogs. It's a double-blind study, which means neither the vet nor the owner knows if the dog is getting the actual medication or a placebo.

"We want to make sure that it's a healthy lifestyle, and we can prolong it as much as possible," Dr. Stramel said.

Enrolled dogs take one pill per day, and all costs are covered by the company. The four-year study is the final step needed for Loyal to submit the medication for FDA approval.

Kenny Coomes is Bella's owner.

"They just don't live long enough," he said. "So anything we can do to help possibly to extend the lives of other dogs, that’s where we want to be."

Since starting the clinical trial, Coomes says Bella appears to have more energy.

"Whenever she's running through the fields, she's just the happiest. That's where she needs to be," he said.

In order to enroll, a dog must:

be 10 years or older

weigh 14 pounds or more

be able to commit to a multi-year study

live near a participating vet clinic

Extending a pet's life can be controversial in cases where the animal is already suffering.

In this trial, dogs with certain medical conditions — such as cancer, severe heart issues and diabetes — will be excluded.

There's no telling if Bella is actually feeling good due to the medication or if it’s simply the result of the placebo effect.

Regardless, Coomes is just grateful for a shot at having Bella around for a few more years.

"If we get lucky, and she gets the drug, and it works, then that's good. If not, maybe we help somebody else," he said. "The longer she's alive, the happier I am."

More information on Loyal’s clinical trial can be found here: loyal.com/clinical-trials