Dallas restaurant offers free wine for customers who go phone-free

A Dallas restaurant is asking customers to "hang up and hang out" with a new offer.

The Lounge Here is offering a free bottle of wine for tables who enjoy their Sunday dinner without phones.

The restaurant, which is located on Garland Road in East Dallas, aims to "whisk guests away into another place and time".

The Lounge Here said it experimented with the idea during May and found it to be successful.

In a post on social media, the restaurant explained the new permanent policy.

Comments on the post were overwhelmingly positive.

"This is soooo good!! Can’t wait to visit," one commenter said.

"This is awesome!!" said another.

While the phone-free dinner is encouraged, it is not mandatory.

Phone-less dinners are a notable trend. At Caterina's in Fort Worth, diners are given a lockable bag for their cell phones during dinner hours.