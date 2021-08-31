Louisiana universities ravaged by Hurricane Ida relocating students to Texas

It may be weeks before all of New Orleans regains power. That's why universities are bringing students to Texas so they can at least continue online classes.

Tulane University bussed students to Houston.

Xavier University of Louisiana is bringing students to a hotel in Downtown Dallas. The first buses will start to arrive late Wednesday afternoon.

Xavier University says students will be here for at least 14 days.

Muna Ugoh is ready to make the road trip from New Orleans to Dallas. The junior at Xavier University of Louisiana and 200 other classmates will load up on charter buses Wednesday morning.

"I love the idea," he said.

"Not how I expected to start my school year and to be leaving so soon," said Xavier University of Louisiana freshman Sanna Williams.

The first full week of classes clashed with Hurricane Ida. Forty-eight hours after the storm, there’s still no power on campus and water is leaking from the roof.

"Yes, it was terrible," Ugoh said. "But we are all alright."

The private HBCU in New Orleans confirms everyone is safe. However, students on Tuesday who stayed were told to pack two bags for two weeks and be ready to relocate to a Dallas hotel. Their rooms and food will all be covered. Remote learning will resume next week from Dallas.

Sandra Phillips’ son is a freshman. She and her husband live in Massachusetts.

"We are feeling like, ‘Oh my god. What do we do? Should we fly him out? Should we do this? What is our plan A, B, C here,’" she said. "Yeah, you feel helpless."

In Houston, 35 buses arrived Tuesday morning filled with Tulane students also evacuating. They are prepared to stay for a month.

In Denton, Texas Motor Speedway also stepped in to help. It opened up part of its campgrounds to hurricane evacuees, including showers and restrooms.

Meanwhile, Xavier University of Louisiana students prepare for a seven-hour drive.

"Right now, I am packing to evacuate the building," Williams said.

Fortunately for Williams, Dallas is home.

"They are excited to see me back. They have been worried all week," she said.

Xavier University of Louisiana says it will only return students back to campus when it’s safe to do so. If their parents want to arrange to fly them out of Dallas back home, they are allowed to do that.