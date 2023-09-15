Longtime Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks will not seek reelection in 2024

Longtime Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks is stepping down.

The memorabilia on the shelves of his office library is a mere glimpse into Brooks’ decades of public service. He’s a Democrat representing Tarrant County Precinct 1.

Brooks’ viewpoint is often described as liberal and clearly mirrors his Fort Worth family’s deep roots in Tarrant County.

"I come from a family where public service was a family value," he said.

Brooks’ father, Dr. Marion Brooks, was a civil rights leader and medical care provider to patients whether they were wealthy or on welfare.

"He was the medical safety net before there was such a thing as Medicaid or Medicare," he said. "He always saw his patients regardless of their ability to pay. Sometimes, he got paid in greens from a patient’s garden."

His father’s work influenced his eagerness to be among the first in Tarrant County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some accomplishments Brooks is most proud of are the county’s ex-offender re-entry program, a mental health initiative to train officers to identify a person in a crisis and awareness campaigns that are personal to him involving prostate cancer screening and research of Alzheimer’s disease.

Brooks feels now is the time to step away from public office. He will not seek reelection in 2024.

"I decided that 20 years was a good round number," he said.

Brooks’ announcement is met with mixed reactions from supporters.

It comes at a time of change overall for the commission with three new members and conservative Republican leadership in the county’s top elected positions.

"You learn to work with whoever the Lord sent to be your colleague. It’s a push-and-pull kind of relationship," he said. "When you’re on the minority end of that push-and-pull, it’s a little more difficult to get things done but not impossible."

Former Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bob Ray Sanders believes Brooks has a strong desire to make room for the next generation of leaders to continue carrying the torch, which he himself picked up from his predecessor, the late commissioner Dionne Bagsby.

"Obviously, there are a lot of people disappointed he decided to leave now because he is such a respected leader, but you have to respect that choice. You know when it’s time for you," Sanders said. "There are many leaders who get in office, and they just never want to leave. And at the same time, they’re not preparing anyone else to replace them once they do leave. That hasn’t been Roy’s case."

"I have been during the course of my service, the only African American, the only Democrat at times, yet I still managed to get things done," Brooks said.

Brooks is not the only longtime commissioner leaving his position. Precinct 3 Republican Gary Fickes also decided he will not run again next year.

Brooks says he is certain now is the time to get some other things done. His very first grandson is now 12 weeks old.

"His name is August Charles Brooks," he said. "It’s also my responsibility to spoil that child to within an inch of his life, and I intend to do a phenomenal job."