Video: Longhorn calf at Fort Worth Zoo enjoys the snow

Kids weren’t the only ones out enjoying the snow Thursday.

The Fort Worth Zoo shared video of its longhorn calf named Clifford playing in the white stuff.

The zoo said he enjoyed the winter weather more than some other animals.

Another video of Brazos the baby elephant showed him backing up into the barn after realizing there was snow falling outside.

Clifford did slip and slide on the ice, but who doesn’t?

He even caught a few snowflakes on his tongue.

At the Dallas Zoo, Ziggy the owl had fun in the snow. His species is native to Europe from Spain to Eastern Europe.

The keepers spent the night at the zoo to make sure all the animals were fed and safe.

Both zoos remain closed Friday because of the weather.

