Missing Kaufman County man found dead, law enforcement confirms

A Kaufman County man who disappeared after a car crash in Dallas has been found dead, according to law enforcement.

40-year-old Logan Jacinto, a married father of two, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and had disappeared without a trace, leading to searches from family members.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 4 that Jacinto was found dead.

Sydonia Jacinto, Logan's sister, previously told FOX 4 that he had texted his wife that conditions were bad. When Jacinto did not come home, his wife checked his phone location, which pointed to an impound lot.

A witness told investigators that Logan walked away from the crash near Hwy 175, but did not say where he went.

Law enforcement did not share any of the details surrounding the discovery of Jacinto's body.