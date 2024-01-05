Kaufman County man missing after single-vehicle car crash

Kaufman County deputies are searching for 40-year-old Logan Jacinto.

The married father of two was involved in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night near Highway 175. That was the last time he was seen.

Logan’s family and law enforcement have searched by air and ground since Wednesday, but there’s no sign of him.

"He works for the city of Dallas," explained his sister, Sydonia Jacinto. "But he also does things to help people. So he was helping a family friend from their congregation."

It was raining Tuesday night, and Sydonia says Logan texted his wife the conditions were bad. When he did not come home, his wife checked his phone location, which pointed to an impound lot.

Featured article

A witness told investigators that Logan walked away from the crash but did not say where he went.

"If you can remember anything, reach out and let us know," said his brother, Jacob Jacinto. "We need y’all’s help."

Deputies were out with drones again Friday in what is now a recovery mission, according to the family. But they are still holding out hope that their loved one is still alive.

"They are calling off the search for rescue and calling in the dogs for recovery of the body. But we are not giving up on him," Sydonia said. "It’s been very heavy for us knowing that our brother is out there."

Deputies had no additional information about the crash or their search Friday.