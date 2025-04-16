Lockhart Smokehouse scalloped potatoes recipe | The Ten

Expand / Collapse search

Published  April 16, 2025 12:14pm CDT
Lockhart Smokehouse scallop[ed potatoes recipe

Ingredients

  • 5 medium potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon Lockhart Smokehouse Pork Rub or Salt and Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 2 Cups Hot milk or heavy cream
  • Shredded cheddar

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°
2. Cut potatoes into thin slices or use a mandolin slicer. 
3. Place potatoes in a greased baking dish in layers, about 1 inch deep.  
4. Mix flour and rub together and sprinkle each potato with rub or salt and pepper and flour and dotting with butter. 
5. Add hot milk until it can be seen between slices of potatoes, cover with foil and bake until potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 1 to 1 1/4 hours. 
6. Remove from oven, take off the cover and sprinkle with cheddar cheese.  
7. Pop back in the oven for 15 minutes or so to melt the cheese and brown the potatoes. You can raise temp to 400° if it isn’t as melty as you would like, just keep an eye on it!  
 

