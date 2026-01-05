Texas rapper "Zeethewizard" identified as fatality in Dallas club shootout

article

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported five victims to a local hospital early on New Year’s Day, after reports of an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of Pinkhouse Dallas nightclub, according to police.

What we know:

One victim, later identified as 25-year-old Zecqurie Fields, also known as artist Zeethewizard, was transported in critical condition and died on January 5, 2026.

Investigators believe the shooting broke out in the club’s parking lot shortly before the victims were transported for medical care.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other victims have not been released. Additionally, authorities have not yet identified a motive or confirmed the number of shooters involved. It remains unclear if the suspects and victims were known to each other prior to the incident.