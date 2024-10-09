Local Public Eatery Fried Chicken Ramen Recipe

Ingredients:

180g chicken thigh

4g southern seasoning

10 oz water

12g roasted garlic oil

74g amen umami

ramen noodles, cooked

38g bean sprouts

1 tsp sesame oil

4g sesame seeds

10g green onions

21g coleslaw mix

21g charred corn

half of a soft-boiled egg

1/8 lemon wedge

Directions:

Chicken -1. Place the par fried chicken thigh portion in a 350°F deep fryer for 2:30.2. Place a small, heavy bottomed sauce pot on medium-high heat on a gas or induction burner. Add PART A immediately and stir gently with a whisk to break up any clumps of umami paste.3. Once the broth has come to a boil, add the ramen noodles. Separate the noodles with blue tongs to prevent clumping.4. Bring the noodles and broth back to a simmer. There should be bubbles visible in the center of the pot. This is an indication that the noodles have been heated throughout.5. Once the broth and noodles are simmering, add the bean sprouts and remove from the heat immediately.6. Once the chicken is finished cooking, transfer to a wire roasting rack and season both sides with the Southern seasoning ensuring to not leave any chicken unseasoned.

Ramen -

1. Pour the broth and noodles into the hot ramen bowl and use the tongs to lift up the noodles from the broth and allow to fall naturally again into the middle of the bowl. This will ensure the noodles are nested just out of the broth and create a base for the rest of the garnish to sit on.

2. Distribute the sesame oil followed by the sesame all over the broth.

3. Start with the coleslaw, at 12 o’clock at the back of the bowl, leaving 1" of space from the edge. Place the green onions to the left of the coleslaw, followed by the charred corn to the right of the slaw as per photo.

4. Place the egg on top of the noodles so that it sits horizontal and the yolk does not leak out.

5. Place the fried chicken onto a side plate and garnish with the lemon wedge

CRITICAL TO QUALITY• The broth is 170°F. The ramen has been plated as soon as the broth has come back to a simmer.