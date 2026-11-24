The Brief Small Business Saturday takes place this Saturday, encouraging shoppers to support local mom-and-pop shops between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. North Texas merchants, including vendors at Dallas's Shops at Red Bird, rely heavily on holiday spending, which generates roughly a third of their annual income. Shoppers nationwide spent an estimated $18 billion on the event last year, helping keep money circulating within local communities.



With Thanksgiving being the start of the holiday shopping season, many North Texas small businesses hope you will remember them in a big way.

Small Business Saturday

What we know:

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday.

It’s an unofficial holiday that was created back in 2010 by American Express with the goal of getting people to shop, eat, and spend their money at local mom and pop shops rather than big box stores and chain establishments.

It’s always the last Saturday in November after Black Friday and before Cyber Monday.

According to the Small Business Association, shoppers in the United States spent an estimated $18 billion on Small Business Saturday last year.

Local perspective:

Small businesses are exactly what you’ll find inside the Shops at Red Bird on Camp Wisdom Road at Highway 67 in Dallas.

The shopping center is filled with locally owned jewelry, clothing, and novelty kiosks.

"It's very important for you guys to come out and support Small Business Saturday. This is how we thrive. This is how we feed our families. More importantly, it's more than just us here. It's giving back to the community over here at the Shops of Red Bird," said Taitena Spencer with SJ’s Triple Scents.

"We provide one-on-one service. We take care of our customers. We know them by name and we’ve been here for a while," added Malek Himsy at Georgio’s.

What they're saying:

Jeff Burdett is the Texas State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business. He said small businesses see about a third of their annual income in the last couple of months of the year.

"98% of all businesses are small businesses, and we’re supporting about 50% of the workers out there. And so, it really is important in those local communities to get out there and shop local," he said.

Burdett said when you shop local, that money stays local and those same dollars can turn over two or three times before it ever leaves the community.

So, spending at small businesses can be a blessing for both you and the business owner.