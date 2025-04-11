Tennessee Titans corner L'Jarius Sneed sued by Texas man for Carrollton shooting

article

The Brief L'Jarius Sneed is the subject of a lawsuit filed in Dallas County. The suit claims Sneed or one of his associates shot at an SUV he was in. The suit is seeking at least $1 million.



A Texas man claims Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed or his personal assistant shot at him while he sat at a Carrollton car dealership.

Chrisitian Nshimiyimamana, 23, sued the two-time Super Bowl champ for at least $1 million.

L'Jarius Sneed shooting accusation

What we know:

In the lawsuit, filed on Feb. 20, Nshimiyimamana claims he was sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon at One Legacy Motors on Dec. 6 when several shots were fired from a Lamborghini Urus driving past.

The bullets hit the SUV, but no one was injured.

The lawsuit claims that Sneed rented the Lamborghini and had never met Nshimiyimamana.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Nshimiyimamana's attorney Levi McCathern said Sneed and an accomplice were arrested by the Carrollton Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

McCathern also said that Sneed and a woman, who claimed to be Sneed's mother, called and threatened Nshimiyimamana after the shooting, demanding he not cooperate with police or hire an attorney.

What they're saying:

"The proof is there," McCathern told the Associated Press. "There is video surveillance from the dealership showing the car and the person who opened fire on Christian. We want to know why this happened. We're thankful no one was shot, but we continue to search for the reason behind this incident."

L'Jarius Sneed

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 13: LJarius Sneed #38 of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field during introductions before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Expand

The backstory:

The Titans traded for Sneed in March 2024 and made him one of the NFL's highest-paid cornerbacks. Sneed played the first five games before an injury. Sneed was a fourth-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech in 2020 by Kansas City winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023.