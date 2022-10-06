Livingston, Texas Amber Alert discontinued: Authorities locate newborn baby, suspect

An Amber Alert has been discontinued for 14-day-old Sonni Meilike, who was missing and last seen in Livingston, Texas.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Meilike and 31-year-old Sylvia Norman, who is suspected in Meilike's disappearance, were located on Friday afternoon.

It's unclear what charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

