Rain doesn't stop Opal Lee’s Juneteenth 'Walk for Freedom'

The Brief Heavy morning rain has delayed the start of Opal Lee’s annual Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth, pushing the event's kickoff back to 10 a.m. Friday. Despite the downpours, organizers confirm the historic 2.5-mile walk is still moving forward to honor the timing of emancipation in Texas. The local celebration carries extra weight this year as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" approaches her 100th birthday amid nationwide satellite events.



Fort Worth’s annual Walk for Freedom kicked off on Friday morning despite storms on the radar.

However, 99-year-old Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" was not able to attend this year's event.

Opal Lee’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

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What we know:

Because of the intense rain and lightning, Lee's annual "Walk for Freedom" in Fort Worth was delayed by an hour.

Supporters came together with umbrellas and rain coats under the roof of the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

They walked 2.5-mile walk recognizes the 2.5 years it took for the news of freedom to reach enslaved people in Texas.

Lee was not able to participate in the walk, her granddaughter confirmed.

What they're saying:

Organizers said they are still planning to start today's Juneteenth walk at 10 a.m.

Reporter Tisia Muzinga talked to a group anxiously awaiting the start of Friday's festivities. They shared a special message for FOX 4 viewers.

Grandmother of Juneteenth to turn 100 soon

The backstory:

Lee, affectionately known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has made it her lifelong mission to secure federal recognition for the holiday. As she approaches her 100th birthday in October, her individual mission has transformed into a national movement, with several synchronized walks happening across the country Friday.

The symbolic walk spans 2.5 miles to recognize the two and a half years it took for enslaved people in Texas to learn they were free following the Emancipation Proclamation. While the main walk kicks off later this morning in Fort Worth, satellite events led by members of her family are taking place nationwide. Lee noted she hopes the younger generation hears the core message of today's event.

President Biden signed federal holiday bill backed by Texas activists in 2021

Local perspective:

Juneteenth marks the historic day when enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom. For years, Lee—who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex—organized symbolic walking campaigns to gather signatures and raise awareness for a national holiday.

Her decades of activism culminated in 2021 when former President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as an official federal holiday. This year’s event carries special significance as the community celebrates Lee’s century of service and civil rights activism.

Historical significance of June 19 explores Texas journey from liberation to survival

The holiday's roots are anchored in the humid coastal air of Galveston Island, where, on June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger stepped ashore to deliver General Order No. 3. His message fundamentally altered the American landscape: freedom had finally arrived for the state's estimated 250,000 enslaved Black people.

While the day marks a historic moment of liberation, historians and cultural preservationists emphasize that the true story of Juneteenth in Texas is one of survival, deliberate isolation, and an enduring fight to claim spaces of remembrance against overwhelming odds.

North Texas Juneteenth events

Local communities are hosting several events across the Dallas-Fort Worth area to celebrate the federal holiday:

Liberation in Motion (Dallas): Hosted at the Bath House Cultural Center, this community gathering celebrates Juneteenth through a vibrant mix of live music, local food vendors, and fine art displays.

UTA Juneteenth Festival (Arlington): The University of Texas at Arlington is hosting its annual campus celebration, bringing together keynote speakers, cultural performances, and historical presentations.