Southlake man sentenced after using fraud scheme to buy yacht, luxury items

The Brief On July 30, 68-year-old William Thomas Engle of Southlake was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Prosecutors say Engle promised small businesses multi-million-dollar loans for upfront fees, but stole the funds and never repaid the victims. Engle used the stolen funds to buy luxury items such as a yacht, vehicles, and jewelry, which he was forced to forfeit upon his sentencing.



A Southlake man's wire fraud scheme to buy himself luxury items will send him to federal prison for nearly a decade.

What we know:

68-year-old William Thomas Engle of Southlake was sentenced to nine years in federal prison on July 30 after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Engle, a former attorney, engaged in a fraud scheme from 2020 to 2022 by promising small businesses multi-million-dollar loans if they provided up-front cash.

Customers testified they transferred upwards of $2 million to Engle, who provided bank statements purportedly showing the funds. He would give victims false excuses to explain why the loans had never been funded.

Engle transferred the stolen funds to his personal bank accounts and bought luxury items such as a yacht, vehicles, and jewelry.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CTSY: US Department of Justice

Engle was charged in September 2025 with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

The case went to trial in 2026, but after two days of testimony, Engle pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

He will be required to forfeit the luxury items purchased with the stolen funds as part of his sentencing.

What they're saying:

"William Engle built an elaborate scheme that preyed on small business owners seeking legitimate financial help," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "These victims were working to build their futures, and instead of the promised support, Engle fed them repeated lies and forged documents while siphoning off millions from them to fuel his own greed. This sentence demonstrates our commitment to protecting the public and holding accountable those who defraud Main Street Americans."