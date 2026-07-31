Former Frisco doctor facing murder charge for 2023 medical spa death

The Brief Jason Gallagher and Amber Johnson are facing multiple charges, including murder, for the 2023 death of Jenifer Cleveland at Luxe Med Spa in Freestone County. Cleveland died after an IV treatment performed by Johnson, who police say was unlicensed at the time of administering. Police say Gallagher, a Frisco anesthesiologist, failed to properly supervise. Texas legislators passed "Jenifer's Law" in 2025, a bill designed to regulate elective IV therapies to prevent deaths like Cleveland's from happening.



Three years after a patient died at a Freestone County medical spa, two suspects, including a Frisco doctor, have been arraigned and are facing murder charges.

Freestone County medical spa death

What we know:

Jason Gallagher and Amber Johnson were arraigned in Freestone County on Thursday, July 30.

Both face multiple charges including murder, criminally negligent homicide, and manslaughter related to the 2023 death of Jenifer Cleveland.

The backstory:

Cleveland died after an IV treatment at Luxe Med Spa in Wortham, a town 80 miles south of Dallas.

Documents state Gallagher, an anesthesiologist who was operating a Frisco practice at the time, failed to properly supervise Johnson as she gave an IV treatment to Cleveland.

Johnson did not have a medical license when the IV was administered.

Cleveland was given "prescription pharmaceutical solutions, resulting in complications that staff were not trained or prepared to manage," according to documents obtained by FOX 4.

Gallagher's medical license was suspended by the Texas Medical Board following Cleveland's death.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Jenifer Cleveland

What they're saying:

"She was the kind of person you wanted to know."

Buzz Russell is the program director for KNES F.M., where Cleveland worked for a year prior to her death.

"She was definitely a people-person, loved people. She could light up a room in an instant," Russell tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

Buzz Russell

Russell hopes that the arrests of Johnson and Gallagher will bring Cleveland justice.

"I want to see the justice system do what it’s designed to do."

Big picture view:

In 2025, Texas legislators passed "Jenifer's Law", a bill designed to regulate elective IV therapies and prevent deaths like Cleveland's from happening.