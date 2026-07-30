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Kaufman County man arrested for abuse of corpse

By
FOX 4
Kaufman County
Published July 30, 2026 4:03 PM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 4:03 PM CDT
article

Jeffrey Clovis Kennimer

The Brief

    • 43-year-old Jeffrey Clovis Kennimer was arrested in Kaufman County on a charge of abusing a corpse.
    • A warrant for Kennimer’s  arrest was issued in February, but he was not booked into jail until Monday.
    • The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the case.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - A Kaufman County man is facing charges for allegedly abusing a corpse.

What we know:

Jeffrey Clovis Kennimer, 43, was arrested on Monday by Kaufman County sheriff’s deputies.

He was booked into jail on a charge of abusing a corpse without legal authority, which is a state jail felony.

His bond was set at $2,500. 

What we don't know:

An arrest warrant was issued for Kennimer in February of this year.

However, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the case.

The Source: The information in this story comes from jail records, an arrest warrant, and an affidavit.

Kaufman CountyCrime and Public Safety