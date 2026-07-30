Kaufman County man arrested for abuse of corpse
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KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - A Kaufman County man is facing charges for allegedly abusing a corpse.
What we know:
Jeffrey Clovis Kennimer, 43, was arrested on Monday by Kaufman County sheriff’s deputies.
He was booked into jail on a charge of abusing a corpse without legal authority, which is a state jail felony.
His bond was set at $2,500.
What we don't know:
An arrest warrant was issued for Kennimer in February of this year.
However, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the case.
The Source: The information in this story comes from jail records, an arrest warrant, and an affidavit.