Kaufman County man arrested for abuse of corpse

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The Brief 43-year-old Jeffrey Clovis Kennimer was arrested in Kaufman County on a charge of abusing a corpse. A warrant for Kennimer’s arrest was issued in February, but he was not booked into jail until Monday. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the case.



A Kaufman County man is facing charges for allegedly abusing a corpse.

What we know:

Jeffrey Clovis Kennimer, 43, was arrested on Monday by Kaufman County sheriff’s deputies.

He was booked into jail on a charge of abusing a corpse without legal authority, which is a state jail felony.

His bond was set at $2,500.

What we don't know:

An arrest warrant was issued for Kennimer in February of this year.

However, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the case.