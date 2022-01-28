LIVE UPDATES: Nor'easter blasting East Coast with heavy snow, high winds

Parking ban issued in Concord, New Hampshire

No on-street parking on any street city-wide from midnight to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Posted by Steven Yablonski

All Rhode Island bridges closed until further notice

Winter storm 'bomb out' off East Coast

Updated snowfall forecast for the Northeast

Snow still to come on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

The highest snow totals from the nor'easter are expected in southeastern New England from Rhode Island into eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, where this could be one of the city's all-time biggest snowstorms.

At least 6 inches of snow is also possible farther south from the New York City tri-state area and the Philadelphia metro area into the Delmarva Peninsula.

Posted by Brian Donegan

Check out the road conditions from a plow's perspective in Massachusetts

MassDOT posted video to Twitter showing what the road conditions are like from a snowplow's perspective.

For more information about the nor'easter, click here.

Posted by Steven Yablonski

Winter weather alerts in effect for nearly 50 million people

Nearly 50 million people along the East Coast are under winter weather alerts on Saturday morning. Blizzard Warnings account for 9.9 million, while another 29 million are under Winter Storm Warnings and 10 million are under Winter Weather Advisories.

Posted by Brian Donegan

WATCH: Current blizzard conditions in Chatham, MA

A look at the conditions this morning from Chatham, MA, where there is an ongoing Blizzard Warning.

The latest wind report shows it has gusts of 46 mph.

Chatham could see upwards of two feet of snow with this storm.

Posted by Heather Brinkmann

WHEN STORMS ‘BOMB OUT’: EXPLAINING HOW A BOMB CYCLONE FORMS

Significant flooding reported in downtown Nantucket

Flooding has been reported across Nantucket in Massachusetts.

Strong winds have led to flooding up and down the East Coast as a powerful nor'easter gains strength.

Posted by Steven Yablonski

Massachusetts feels brunt of nor'easter

Posted by Chris Oberholtz

WATCH: Blizzard conditions in Gloucester, Massasschuttes

Posted by Chris Oberholtz

Eversource in CT shows equipment in its warehouse ready to go

"Stocked and ready to go"

Eversource in Connecticut shows materials on hand ready to be sent out and make repairs as power outages start to climb,

Posted by Steven Yablonski

Wind reports continue to get higher

Posted by Chris Oberholtz

WEEKEND NOR'EASTER PUTTING MILLIONS OF AMERICANS AT RISK OF POWER OUTAGES

Snow begins to intensify as crews continue to work road in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is urging drivers to consider postponing travel until after the storm.

WE'VE ENTERED THE PEAK TIME OF YEAR FOR MAJOR NORTHEAST WINTER STORMS

Nantucket, Dennis, Massachusetts see wind gusts near 70 mph

NWS: Band of snow with snowfall rates of 2.5 inches moving into Mass.

Nantucket Airport reports wind gust of 57.5 mph

A wind gust near 60 mph has been reported at the airport on Nantucket so far Saturday morning.

Strong winds and flooding are a concern as a powerful nor’easter moves up the East Coast.

Read more about the storm by clicking here.

Posted by Steven Yablonski

Watch: Waves crashing over the seawall in Weymouth, Mass.

Video posted to Twitter shows large waves that have started crashing over the seawall in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Posted by Steven Yablonski

Police say flooding reported across Atlantic City

Police are urging everyone to stay off the roads as a potentially historic storm moves up the East Coast.

Posted by Steven Yablonski

HOW ONE POINT ON A MAP CAN MAKE OR BREAK A NORTHEAST SNOWSTORM FORECAST

Limited restrictions in place on William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bay Bridge in Maryland

Earlier, full restrictions were in place meaning only cars were allowed on the bridge.

Restrictions now limited to tractor-trailers.

Posted by Steven Yablonski

More than 300 flights canceled at Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport has reported more than 300 flight cancellations on Saturday due to heavy snow and high winds from the nor'easter.

The airport said the canceled flights include both outgoing and incoming planes. There were at least 78 cancellations and 267 delays for departing and arriving flights on Friday, according to FOX 29 .

Posted by Brian Donegan

Spotter reports 11 inches of snow in Cape May County, NJ

A major nor'easter will become a blizzard for parts of the East Coast this weekend as heavy snow and high winds pound areas from the mid-Atlantic to Maine.

Read more by clicking here.

Posted by Steven Yablonski

FOX Weather's Robert Ray reporting strong winds in Gloucester, MA

FOX Weather Multimedia Journalist Robert Ray is in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where winds are picking up and coastal flooding is a concern.

Posted by Steven Yablonski

FEMA in contact with governors in states affected by storm

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell spoke with several governors on Friday ahead of the nor’easter.

"We remain in close contact with our state partners as they prepare for this storm," Criswell said in a statement on Friday. "FEMA is prepared to assist communities who may face impacts caused by the storm, and we continue to encourage everyone to follow the guidance of their state and local officials."

Posted by Steven Yablonski

98% of flights out of LaGuardia Airport canceled Saturday

According to FlightAware, 98% of all flights out of LaGuardia Airport are canceled Saturday. There are only eight flights scheduled to depart that airport.

Posted by Brian Donegan

MassDOT: 2,692 pieces of equipment working to clear roads, highways

Speed restriction in place on Mass Pike

Tractor-trailers, tandems restricted from highways through midnight

Blizzard conditions confirmed in Delaware

The National Weather Service has confirmed blizzard conditions near the town of Lewes in Sussex County, Delaware. Webcams from the area showed a whiteout early Saturday morning.

According to the NWS, a snowstorm must reach the following criteria to become an official blizzard: sustained winds or frequent gusts to at least 35 mph and considerable falling and/or blowing snow that frequently reduces visibility to one-quarter mile or less, both of which must persist for a period of three hours or longer.

Posted by Brian Donegan

Snowfall rates up to 2 to 4 inches per hour expected today

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center says heavy snowfall rates up to 2 to 4 inches per hour are expected today along portions of the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.

The heavy snow in combination with strong winds will produce dangerous blizzard conditions in some coastal areas, resulting in nearly impossible travel at times.

Posted by Brian Donegan

Power outages likely for parts of the Northeast

The combination of heavy snow and high winds is expected to bring down power lines in areas of the Northeast. Coastal parts of New England have the highest chances of seeing power outages.

Why 10 million Americans face the threat of losing power: Click here

Posted by Andrew Wulfeck

Updated snowfall forecast: New York City tri-state area

New York City tri-state area forecast

Snow is falling in New York City, and before all is said and done, upward of a foot could fall in the tri-state area. The heaviest snowfall is expected to be over eastern Long Island, where more than a foot of snow could pile up. Areas to the west and away from the coastline will see considerably less snow.

Posted by Andrew Wulfeck

