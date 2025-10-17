Crews battle grassfires in Ellis, Kaufman counties
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas - Fire crews are working to put out grassfires in Ellis County.
Telico grassfire
What we know:
The fire is in the area of TX 1181 and Kirkpatrick Rd in the community of Telico.
SKY 4 spotted fire crews and residents of nearby homes working to put out the flames.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is not clear what started the fire.
Kemp grassfire
At the same time, crews battled a grass fire in the Kemp area.
Kemp fire crews were seen helping put out the flames shortly before 2 p.m.
The Source: Information in this article comes from SKY 4 footage of the flames.