Crews battle grassfires in Ellis, Kaufman counties

Fire crews are working to put out grassfires in Ellis County.

Telico grassfire

What we know:

The fire is in the area of TX 1181 and Kirkpatrick Rd in the community of Telico.

SKY 4 spotted fire crews and residents of nearby homes working to put out the flames.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not clear what started the fire.

Kemp grassfire

At the same time, crews battled a grass fire in the Kemp area.

Kemp fire crews were seen helping put out the flames shortly before 2 p.m.

