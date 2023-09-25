Little Elm police searching for hit-and-run driver that injured man

The family of a Denton County man seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash wants the driver who struck him to come forward.

Police have very little information to work with.

Daniel Oquendo lives an active life. He’s a personal trainer. His hobbies include baseball and playing music.

They are all things that require the use of his arms, but the 22-year-old’s family says there’s a chance he might lose his left arm.

His girlfriend, Jaqueline Ceja says she just saw her car flipped over after it was crushed in a hit-and-run car accident.

"They’re doing the best that they can to save his arm," she said.

Daniel’s girlfriend takes us back to Sept. 15. He had just left her home in Little Elm and was driving alone along FM 423 around 8:50 p.m.

That’s when Little Elm police say a dark-colored sedan crashed into Daniel’s 2013 Nissan Versa. His Nissan flipped into a guard rail.

"Window down. Arm out. Driving," said Daniel’s brother, Aaron Oquendo.

Daniel’s left arm was crushed underneath the car, according to his brother.

"He was halfway in, halfway out of his window," Aaron said.

Little Elm police investigators have spoken with witnesses, but they need more information to find the hit-and-run driver.

They have not identified the make or model of the suspect’s dark-colored sedan.

"We don’t wish them anything at all," Ceja said.

Daniel’s loved ones want whoever is responsible to be caught. Still, they say there’s no ill will.

"We just know that in the end, we want the best for Daniel," Ceja said.

They say Daniel has had four surgeries. There’s no timetable on how long he’ll be in the hospital.

For now, after seeing photos of how horrific the crash was, they just feel grateful Daniel survived.

"It’s going to be a long recovery for him," Ceja said. "We are hoping for a full recovery, but we don’t know what to expect from this."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Little Elm police.