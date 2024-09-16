Little Elm police investigating shooting at gas station near Braswell High School

Little Elm police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store near Braswell High School Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened near the intersection of 380 and Paloma Creek Boulevard at the EZ Mart.

Late Monday evening, police posted this picture of a man wanted in connection with the incident. They did not say whether the man is a suspect.

Video still of a man Little Elm PD needs help identifying

Suspects reportedly chased a man from that store into a nearby neighborhood while shooting at him.

A house was struck by gunfire, and the school was placed into lockdown as a precaution.

Denton ISD says it canceled an open house and middle school football games Monday night as a precaution.

No suspects were arrested. The victim also left the scene.