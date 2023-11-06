Mother of 8 killed in Little Elm hit-and-run, police searching for drivers

article

Little Elm police are searching for two vehicles and their drivers that they say hit and killed a pedestrian on Highway 380 in Little Elm last Wednesday.

Police say 41-year-old Rosita Sherfield died at the scene.

Her family is pleading for the drivers to do the right thing.

"We just need you to come forward whoever you are please just come forward this family is hurting. We lost a mom, we lost a sister, we lost a daughter, we lost an aunt," said Shamika Sherfield, Rosita's sister.

Police say just after 8 p.m. Sherfield was crossing Highway 380 from the north side between Gazebo and Navo Roads.

She was in the roadway when she was hit, just across from Brazwell High School.

The family says Rosita, a mother of eight, would go for walks. They believe that's what she was doing when she was hit.

"She just likes to take walks at night just to clear her mind and just get things off her mind and she, unfortunately, was hit by two vehicles that night," said Sherfield.

Police released vague descriptions of two suspect vehicles they say left the scene.

One was a dark-colored SUV and the other was a white Honda passenger car, which police say is possibly a Honda Civic.

Investigators hope a security camera from an area business will provide some images of the vehicles.

They are also asking body shops to be on the lookout for those types of vehicles with front end damage.

"My sister Rosita was a loving mother of eight. She was very compassionate loving like I said caring. Just a joy to life, a sunshine to life to us," said Sherfield.

Rosita's sister says the hit-and-run has left the family devastated.

The family says Rosita had a love for film and was pursuing an acting career.

Her 8 children, who no longer have a mother, are confused.

"My nieces and nephews their hearts are forever broken. It’s not going to be the same without her anymore, just because of one senseless act. My heart is broken like deep down inside, I can’t even cry anymore," said Sherfield.

"I don’t even know what to say to my younger cousins," said Britni Taylor, Rosita's niece. "Her kids range from 24 to 5. The youngest one will ask me every single day that we go over to my grandma’s house ‘where did my mom go?’"

She, like her mom, wants the drivers to come forward.

"What are you supposed to say to a five-year-old? How are you supposed to tell a little girl that she’s never going to see her mom again?" said Taylor through tears.