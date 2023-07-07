Families of two missing Tarrant County women linked by tragedy

Family members of a missing Tarrant County woman who still have not had closure are talking about the recent identification of a woman who vanished 17 years ago.

Both women who disappeared, Taalibah Islam and Typhanie Johnson, were linked to the same man.

Remains found earlier this year in Fort Worth have been confirmed to belong to Taalibah Islam. She was reported missing in 2016 by Christopher Revill, a man she dated and had a child with.

Janelle Hofeldt is the aunt of Typhanie Johnson who went missing in 2016.

Johnson also dated Revill, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for Johnson’s kidnapping.

"At 5:00 every night. When she took me to work, she'll call me. And she'll call her mom. We missed that those conversations," the aunt said.

Hofeldt says since the trial, her family and the Islam family bonded over tragedy.

"We are connected by two young ladies: Typhenie and Taalibah, who was kidnaped by this monster who could not leave girls alone," she said.

Revill has not been charged with the death of Islam.

Hofeldt says her family is giving the Islam family time to grieve so she hasn’t reached out to them following the confirmation of Islam’s body.

Johnson's parents live in Iowa. But for years, people in the Dallas-Fort Worth community have searched for Johnson.

Hofeldt says she is still holding out hope that her niece will be found.

"I believe she was found safely as how I live day to day. I mean, that's the only way I can survive, and my family. And so we have to have the faith in God that he will guide Typhenie back home to us," she said.

FOX 4 reached out to the Islam family for comment.

A GoFundMe was started by Islam’s sister asking for financial support for cremation costs.