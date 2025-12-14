Expand / Collapse search

High-speed Dallas crash injures adult, juvenile

Published  December 14, 2025 1:03pm CST
West Oak Cliff
    • An adult female and a juvenile were seriously injured in Dallas after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole early Sunday morning.
    • The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Westmoreland Road.
    • Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway.

DALLAS - An adult female and a juvenile were seriously injured early Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole at a high rate of speed in the West Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a major accident call at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, December 14, 2025, in the 1100 block of North Westmoreland Road.

The preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and crashed into the utility pole.

Officers found an adult female and a juvenile injured at the scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities of the adult and the juvenile have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

