High-speed Dallas crash injures adult, juvenile

The Brief An adult female and a juvenile were seriously injured in Dallas after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole early Sunday morning. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Westmoreland Road. Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway.



An adult female and a juvenile were seriously injured early Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole at a high rate of speed in the West Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

Crash injures adult, juvenile

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a major accident call at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, December 14, 2025, in the 1100 block of North Westmoreland Road.

The preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and crashed into the utility pole.

Officers found an adult female and a juvenile injured at the scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The identities of the adult and the juvenile have not been released.