High-speed Dallas crash injures adult, juvenile
DALLAS - An adult female and a juvenile were seriously injured early Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a utility pole at a high rate of speed in the West Oak Cliff area of Dallas.
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a major accident call at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, December 14, 2025, in the 1100 block of North Westmoreland Road.
The preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and crashed into the utility pole.
Officers found an adult female and a juvenile injured at the scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
The identities of the adult and the juvenile have not been released.
