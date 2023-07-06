Remains found in Fort Worth identified as woman missing since 2006

Fort Worth police said remains found earlier this year have been identified as a woman who was reported missing in 2006.

The remains were found on March 2, 2023, near the 900 block of S. Hughes Avenue in Fort Worth.

They were sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified.

On June 28, police were notified that the remains were identified as Taalibah Fatin Bint Islam, who was reported missing back on January 21, 2006.

According to police records, one of the people to report her missing back in 2006 was Christopher Revill. Islam reportedly dated Revill and had a child with him.

Revill was given life in prison more than a decade after Islam's disappearance for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, Typhenie Johnson, in 2016.

Police previously said they had found no evidence linking Revill with Islam's disappearance.