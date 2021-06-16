Liftoff! SpaceX launches GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force

We have liftoff!

SpaceX launched a rocket from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral on Thursday.

RELATED: NASA announces launch date for next SpaceX crewed mission

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off carrying a GPS navigation satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The 15-minute launch window opened at 12:09 p.m.

The satellite is said to be the U.S. Space Force's newest kind and will modernize GPS constellation.

Chip Eschenfelder with Lockheed Martin explained to FOX 35 the benefits we could see from this new technology, stating that "it's three times more accurate than anything else in orbit, . It has eight times improved anti-jamming signal for our armed forces."

The satellite is also able to connect to the Gallileo GPS system used by the European Union for even better coverage.

MORE NEWS: NASA astronauts complete spacewalk to replace solar arrays

Space X reached another milestone Thursday as well: 19 successful launch and landings in 2021 alone.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest space news and stay updated on breaking news in the FOX 35 News App. Download for iOS or Android