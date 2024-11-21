Lewisville woman confronts man she says was taking inappropriate photos of her at Walmart

The Brief Aasha Meyers says she confronted a man she believes was secretly recording her while she shopped with her 5-month-old boy last Wednesday at the Walmart off East Round Grove Road in Lewisville. Meyers recorded the confrontation. The man appears to admit to recording the woman and even says he will delete the images. She demanded to see the man’s phone to check, but he didn’t allow her and left. The Lewisville Police Department says it is looking into Meyers' report. But at this time, no charges have been filed.



Lewisville police are investigating a woman's allegations that a man inappropriately recorded her as she walked through a Walmart with her baby.

The woman recorded her confrontation with the man, who appears to admit he's deleting any videos or photos.

Aasha Meyers says she confronted a man she believes was secretly recording her while she shopped with her 5-month-old boy last Wednesday at the Walmart off East Round Grove Road in Lewisville.

"I noticed he was taking pictures of me from behind inappropriately," she said.

FOX 4 is not showing the man’s face or airing his voice since he has not been charged with a crime.

In the video, the man appears to admit to recording the Meyers and even says he will delete the images.

Meyers demanded to see the man’s phone to check, but he didn’t allow her to before he left.

"He told me the reason why he wouldn’t let me see him delete the photos is because he had other weird photos in his own," she said. "And that just made me wonder like how deep he is into whatever it is he’s doing."

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating after Meyers filed a report.

"I give her a whole lot of credit for being aware of her surroundings and then also knowing, in a case like that, what we would tell people," said Lewisville police officer Matt Martucci. "If you see something or you feel something is odd, go get some help."

However, the police department says the video alone does not appear to reveal a crime.

"She is in a public store, so there is really no expectation of privacy for anyone in that store," Martucci said. "What we can see so far in the video, there is no sign legally that a crime has been committed. Taking pictures is fine, but we cannot prove what kind of pictures they were."

The department says photos taken in private areas like restrooms or dressing rooms or up someone’s skirt in public are illegal.

"I understand that, but it’s definitely violating," Meyers said.

Meyers wonders and even fears what the person who allegedly recorded her was planning to do with the images.

"It’s just really crazy the world we live in," she said.

Meyers says the man may have left with another man she saw in the store.