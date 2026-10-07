Lewisville SWAT surrounds barricaded suspect, 1 woman shot

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The Brief A suspect is barricaded in the 200 block of Ridgeway Circle after a shooting Wednesday morning. Police say a man shot a woman; the two are believed to be in a domestic relationship. SWAT is on the scene, and police are asking the public to avoid the area while they work to resolve the situation.



Lewisville Police SWAT units are responding to a home after a woman was shot and a male suspect barricaded himself inside a home, police say.

What we know:

Police say a man shot a woman in the 100 block of Eastwood Place Wednesday morning.

The man then barricaded himself in the 200 block of Ridgeway Circle.

Police said information suggests the victim and suspect are in a domestic relationship.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.

What you can do:

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they work to resolve the situation.

What we don't know:

This is a developing story. Details regarding the identities of the people involved or the extent of the victim's injuries have not been released.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.