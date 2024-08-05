Lewisville Sneaky Pete's shooting injures 3

Three people were hurt in a shooting near Sneaky Pete’s in Lewisville.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the popular restaurant and bar on the Lewisville Lake waterfront.

Lewisville police said two groups of people got into a verbal argument that turned physical.

Two gunshot victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim declined medical attention.

The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Lewisville Police Department.

Anonymous tips are also welcome through Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477.