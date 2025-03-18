Suspect wanted for shooting at Lewisville house

The Brief A suspect is wanted for deadly conduct after discharging a firearm at a residence in Lewisville. The unidentified male was caught on Ring camera wearing sunglasses, a dark hoodie, and dark pants. The Lewisville Police Department reported no injuries.



Lewisville Police are on the lookout for an unidentified male who fired a gun at a home the morning of Monday, March 17.

Suspect wanted

What we know:

The shooter was caught on a Ring camera at a residence in the vicinity of Kingston Drive. In the video, you can see the suspect wearing sunglasses, a dark hoodie, dark pants, and black and white shoes.

No injuries were reported.

Lewisville Police Department is actively investigating the incident.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Lewisville Police Detective Holleman by phone at 972-219-3649 or by email at CHolleman@cityoflewisville.com.

You can also report a tip anonymously to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.