Suspect wanted for shooting at Lewisville house
LEWISVILLE - Lewisville Police are on the lookout for an unidentified male who fired a gun at a home the morning of Monday, March 17.
What we know:
The shooter was caught on a Ring camera at a residence in the vicinity of Kingston Drive. In the video, you can see the suspect wearing sunglasses, a dark hoodie, dark pants, and black and white shoes.
No injuries were reported.
Lewisville Police Department is actively investigating the incident.
What you can do:
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Lewisville Police Detective Holleman by phone at 972-219-3649 or by email at CHolleman@cityoflewisville.com.
You can also report a tip anonymously to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.
The Source: Information in this article is provided by the Lewisville Police Department