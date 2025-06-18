Lewisville police seize illegal narcotics during traffic stop

article

The Brief Lewisville Police seized illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, during a traffic stop on Tuesday night. Karalee Holifield, 45, was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Holifield is currently held in the Lewisville jail on a $25,000 bond.



Lewisville Police seized illegal drugs during a Tuesday night traffic stop, according to police officials.

Meth seized during traffic stop

What we know:

According to police, 45-year-old Karalee Holifield was arrested and is facing a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

She is being held in the Lewisville jail on a $25,000 bond.

Karalee Holifield (45) (Source: Lewisville Jail)

What they're saying:

"The main drug found was methamphetamine. Other things like Tylenol were found that are not being prosecuted," said Lewisville Police.

Law enforcement said, "This wasn't just a routine traffic stop, it was a proactive effort that resulted in illegal narcotics being seized before they could harm our neighborhoods."