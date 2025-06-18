Lewisville police seize illegal narcotics during traffic stop
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville Police seized illegal drugs during a Tuesday night traffic stop, according to police officials.
Meth seized during traffic stop
What we know:
According to police, 45-year-old Karalee Holifield was arrested and is facing a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
She is being held in the Lewisville jail on a $25,000 bond.
Karalee Holifield (45) (Source: Lewisville Jail)
What they're saying:
"The main drug found was methamphetamine. Other things like Tylenol were found that are not being prosecuted," said Lewisville Police.
Law enforcement said, "This wasn't just a routine traffic stop, it was a proactive effort that resulted in illegal narcotics being seized before they could harm our neighborhoods."
The Source: Information in this article is from the Lewisville Police Department.