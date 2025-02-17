Lewisville Police searching for suspect after 21-year-old found dead in vehicle

article

The Brief A 21-year-old man was found in the driver's seat of his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in Lewisville on Saturday. The suspect has not been identified. The shooting is still under investigation.



Lewisville Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead on Saturday evening.

Deadly shooting

What we know:

Police say just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, officers received a report of shots heard in the 1600 block of South State Highway 121 Business.

When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old man in the driver's seat of his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. They tried life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Detectives from the Lewisville Police Department took over the investigation late Saturday night and worked through the weekend, processing the scene, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to determine a motive and identify any suspects.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will confirm the identity of the deceased.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jordan Potter at 972-219-3635 or jpotter@cityoflewisville.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or https://www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.