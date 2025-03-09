Lewisville police arrest suspect in shooting that injured woman
LEWISVILLE - Lewisville police arrested a suspect they believe shot a woman on Saturday.
Lewisville shooting
What we know:
Police responded to a reported shooting in the area of northbound I-35 and Corporate Drive on Saturday around 11:40 a.m.
They found a woman who had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.
After 9:30 p.m., Lewisville police announced the suspect in the shooting had been apprehended.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about the suspect or what they believe led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Lewisville Police.