Expand / Collapse search

Lewisville police arrest suspect in shooting that injured woman

By
Published  March 9, 2025 5:15pm CDT
Lewisville
FOX 4

The Brief

    • A woman was shot in Lewisville on Saturday morning.
    • The shooting happened in the area of I-35 and Corporate Drive.
    • A suspect was apprehended on Saturday night.

LEWISVILLE - Lewisville police arrested a suspect they believe shot a woman on Saturday.

Lewisville shooting

What we know:

Police responded to a reported shooting in the area of northbound I-35 and Corporate Drive on Saturday around 11:40 a.m.

They found a woman who had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

After 9:30 p.m., Lewisville police announced the suspect in the shooting had been apprehended.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the suspect or what they believe led to the shooting.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Lewisville Police.

LewisvilleCrime and Public Safety