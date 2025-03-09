Lewisville police arrest suspect in shooting that injured woman

The Brief A woman was shot in Lewisville on Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the area of I-35 and Corporate Drive. A suspect was apprehended on Saturday night.



Lewisville police arrested a suspect they believe shot a woman on Saturday.

Lewisville shooting

What we know:

Police responded to a reported shooting in the area of northbound I-35 and Corporate Drive on Saturday around 11:40 a.m.

They found a woman who had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

After 9:30 p.m., Lewisville police announced the suspect in the shooting had been apprehended.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the suspect or what they believe led to the shooting.