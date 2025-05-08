Lewisville Police arrest suspect accused of shooting up house before running off

The Brief Police have arrested 18-year-old Andrew Messiah Grimaldo on a charge of deadly conduct. Home surveillance video obtained by FOX 4 shows a masked man in a hoodie firing about a dozen shots into a home off Kingston Drive around 9 a.m. on March 17 and then running away. The homeowner says no one was hurt, but his 19-year-old was at home sleeping at the time.



The Lewisville Police Department has identified the masked man in a hoodie who opened fire on a Lewisville home on March 17 on Kingston Drive and then ran off.

Deadly Conduct in Lewisville

The Latest:

Police have arrested 18-year-old Andrew Messiah Grimaldo in connection with the offense.

Investigators say after an extensive investigation, a warrant was issued for Grimaldo. He was later arrested in Mesquite for an unrelated offense on May 5.

Andrew Messiah Grimaldo, 18 (Source: Lewisville Police Department)

Grimaldo is currently booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He faces a charge of deadly conduct.

The backstory:

Home surveillance video obtained by FOX 4 shows a masked man in a hoodie approaching a home off Kingston Drive around 9 a.m. on Monday, March 17.

Additional footage shows the suspect turning toward the home and firing a gun. After about a dozen shots, the shooter runs away.

Nobody was hurt, but the homeowner says his 19-year-old son was inside asleep.

The shooter was wearing sunglasses, a dark hoodie, dark pants and black and white shoes.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear why the home was targeted.