Lewisville Police arrest suspect accused of shooting up house before running off
LEWISVILLE, Texas - The Lewisville Police Department has identified the masked man in a hoodie who opened fire on a Lewisville home on March 17 on Kingston Drive and then ran off.
Deadly Conduct in Lewisville
The Latest:
Police have arrested 18-year-old Andrew Messiah Grimaldo in connection with the offense.
Investigators say after an extensive investigation, a warrant was issued for Grimaldo. He was later arrested in Mesquite for an unrelated offense on May 5.
Andrew Messiah Grimaldo, 18 (Source: Lewisville Police Department)
Grimaldo is currently booked into the Dallas County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He faces a charge of deadly conduct.
The backstory:
Home surveillance video obtained by FOX 4 shows a masked man in a hoodie approaching a home off Kingston Drive around 9 a.m. on Monday, March 17.
Additional footage shows the suspect turning toward the home and firing a gun. After about a dozen shots, the shooter runs away.
Nobody was hurt, but the homeowner says his 19-year-old son was inside asleep.
The shooter was wearing sunglasses, a dark hoodie, dark pants and black and white shoes.
What we don't know:
It’s still unclear why the home was targeted.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Lewisville Police Department.