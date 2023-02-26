Arrest made in Lewisville pawn shop owner's murder

An 18-year-old has been arrested and is charged with the murder of Lewisville pawn shop owner Daniel White.

JaTevon Marquise Johnson turned himself in to Dallas police on Saturday.

JaTevon Marquise Johnson (Source: Lewisville Jail)

Lewisville police say Johnson is believed to be one of three suspects who attempted to rob the Lewisville Pawn Shop on Mill Street on the morning of Feb. 14.

READ MORE: Community mourns loss of Lewisville pawn shop owner killed in robbery

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Daniel White

White was shot in the chest shortly after the store opened.

He had worked at the family business since he was 16.

Johnson is charged with capital murder.

He is in the Lewisville jail on $1 million bond.

The search for the two other suspects is still underway.