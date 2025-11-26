Lewisville mobile home fire kills 1, critically injures 3

article

The Brief A woman was killed and three other family members are in critical condition following a mobile home fire in Lewisville early Wednesday morning. Firefighters pulled four people from the heavily flaming structure, including a child and two adults who were found in cardiac arrest. The victim's name has not yet been released, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



A woman was killed, and three other people were critically injured in a mobile home fire in Lewisville early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Holfords Prairie Road, which is in the Eagle Ridge Mobile Home Park.

The Lewisville Fire Department said that by the time firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from one mobile home.

Someone who had made it out of the home told the firefighters that four family members were still inside, including a child.

The firefighters were able to pull everyone out of the burning building, but the child and two adults were in cardiac arrest.

The first responders started CPR, and all five family members were rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, one adult female did not survive. Three of the family members remain hospitalized in critical condition

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is also still under investigation.