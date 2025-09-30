Lewisville man sentenced for string of North Texas bank robberies

The Brief A Lewisville man, Kyung Heo, was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for a 2022 Lewisville bank robbery. Heo pleaded guilty to bank robbery, which involved using a handgun to demand cash from bank tellers. The sentence also accounts for his involvement in two other North Texas bank robberies in Flower Mound and Weatherford in 2023.



A Lewisville man was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison Tuesday for a 2022 bank robbery in Lewisville and for his involvement in a string of other North Texas bank robberies.

Kyung Heo, 31, pleaded guilty to bank robbery and was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison.

Lewisville Bank Robbery

The backstory:

The conviction stems from a robbery on Nov. 18, 2022, when Heo entered the Comerica Bank on State Highway 121 in Lewisville. After being told the bank could not process a cashier’s check for a non-client, Heo pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the manager and tellers, and demanded money. He ran from the area with the cash.

Flower Mound, Weatherford Bank Robberies

The backstory:

Heo was also tied to an April 6, 2023, robbery at the American National Bank on Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound. During that robbery, Heo again brandished a handgun, jumped the counter, and instructed tellers to empty their cash drawers. The bank reported a total loss of $29,151.

Surveillance video analysis also linked Heo to a third robbery on June 6, 2023, at the Citizen’s National Bank in Weatherford. Heo was convicted of that robbery in the Northern District of Texas and sentenced to 57 months, which will run concurrently with his new sentence.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Lewisville Police Department, and the Flower Mound Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson prosecuted the case.