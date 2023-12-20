Aubrey man killed attempting to submerge stolen car in Lewisville Lake

An 18-year-old is dead after trying to submerge a stolen car in Lewisville Lake.

Little Elm Police were called to Doe Branch Park in South Paloma Creek on Monday morning.

Investigators say that 18-year-old Keith Johnson of Aubrey was trying to submerge the vehicle and was struck by the car in the process.

Johnson sustained serious injuries and died at a hospital on Tuesday.

An investigation determined the car was stolen out of Denton County.