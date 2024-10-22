Another DFW school district may close several schools

The Brief Lewisville ISD has narrowed its list of schools to potentially close to five elementary schools. They include B.B. Owen, Creekside, Garden Ridge, Highland Village, and Polser STEM Academy elementaries. The district will get feedback from parents and the community before making a final decision in December.



Budget cuts are forcing another North Texas school district to consider closing campuses.

Lewisville ISD will hold "listening sessions" to get feedback from parents before making a decision.

The district projects a $4.5 million deficit and nearly 10,000 fewer students in the next decade.

On Monday night, the board reviewed the recommendations from a community efficiency committee and narrowed the list of schools facing changes.

The elementary schools up for closer are B.B. Owen, Creekside, Garden Ridge, Highland Village, and Polser STEM Academy.

Boundaries could be adjusted for eight other elementary and middle schools.

"Tonight, I should be volunteering as a baseball coach for my two HVE Vikings. Instead, I’m here hoping my words will save their school and, frankly, all five elementary schools that were on that board from retirement," one parent said during public comment.

"Pulling out a STEM school, closing Polser affects 10% of the entire LISD STEM program. That’s a program that took years in the making. Polser has established national recognition. I mean, their resume of accolades is impressive," another parent said.

The district said it will continue to monitor enrollment trends.

The board expects to have a final decision by December.

Changes will take effect for the 2025-2026 school year.