Lewisville hookah lounge murder: 16-year-old arrested

A juvenile suspect was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a hookah lounge in Lewisville.

19-year-old Jayden Anderson was killed, and a second man was injured in a shooting at Luxor Hookah Lounge on Friday night.

Lewisville Police say a fight broke out at the hookah lounge on SH-121 Business on Friday, March 29 and during the fight shots were fired.

A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday at the Xquisite Smoke Shop on W. Main Street.

He has been charged with murder.

Police will not release his name or mugshot due to his age.

The suspect is now being held at the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center.