Lewisville firefighters find body of drowned jet ski rider

article

The Lewisville Fire Department says it found the body of a man who went underwater while jet skiing and did not resurface.

Lewisville crews were called to assist the Lake Cities Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The city says it responded to a drowning call for a man around 40 to 50 years old around 7 p.m.

The search had to be suspended Sunday night due to darkness.

The Lewisville Fire Dive Team was unable to find the man's body on Monday.

Someone called 9-1-1 on Tuesday around 8 p.m., saying they saw a body in the area where crews had searched the day before.

The Game Warden is in charge of the investigation.

The victim has not been identified at this time.