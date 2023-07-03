8-year-old boy shot while asleep in Dallas apartment

article

A young boy was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a bullet while he was sleeping.

Dallas police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Rothington Road, near Interstate 30 and Buckner Boulevard.

A bullet reportedly came through a second-story window and struck the boy while he was in bed.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one else in the apartment was hurt.

Police said they are still trying to determine who fired the shot and why.