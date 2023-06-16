Dallas kidnapping suspect that led to Amber Alert still on the loose

Dallas police said they've had some calls, but not the right one in the search for the 41-year-old man accused of abducting a 9-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister Sunday. Police said he also sexually assaulted the girl.

Police are searching for Leonard Lamar Neal, and they are continuing to seek help from the public.

Andrea Ruiz works at the restaurant where a woman frantically asked for help after finding a boy crying in the parking lot of a strip center at Kiest and Polk streets Sunday afternoon.

"For me, it's very, very sensitive because I have a child too. I cannot imagine how I would feel if the same thing happened to me," Ruiz said.

The boy, 9, and his sister, 7, had been lured into a vehicle as they walked near their apartment in the 1500 block of Argentia Drive, near Zang Boulevard and Illinois Avenue in Oak Cliff.

Police identified Neal Tuesday as the man who brought stranger danger, but they have not been able to track him down.

"It's been a few days and this is the point where we continue to ask the public for their help for anything that they may see, hear, to be able to call us. That may help us with the investigation," Dallas PD spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said.

There are two images of the vehicle, which is a crossover style that is gray or silver in color.

Related article

The search right now is running down every call that comes in.

"It's been work that's being done around the clock. Things are happening behind the scenes with our detectives working with our federal partners to locate the suspect," Lowman said. "They're covering all bases, whether the individual is still in Dallas, still in the state of Texas, or out of state."

Neal has been arrested a handful of times since 2015, but nothing like what he is accused of now, scarring young lives and stealing innocence.

"It's heartbreaking. This is a case that involves two children, two chIldren that were victimized. So it’s, for our detectives, it’s work that’s happening around the clock," Lowman said. "Multiple units that are working to locate the individual and to find justice for the two children."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Neal's arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers or call 911.