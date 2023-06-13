Dallas kidnapping suspect identified, still on the loose

Dallas police say they have identified a man wanted for kidnapping a 7-year-old girl on Sunday.

They are asking for the public's help to find 41-year-old Leonard Lamar Neal.

Leonard Lamar Neal (Courtesy: Dallas Police)

Neal is a suspect in the abduction of two children. The abduction led to an Amber Alert being issued on Sunday.

Police say on Sunday, the girl and her 9-year-old brother accepted a ride from the suspect near their apartment complex, located off Argentia Drive in Central Oak Cliff.

The boy was abandoned at a strip mall around noon in the area of West Kist Boulevard at South Polk Street.

Investigators say the suspect drove off with the girl.

She was found walking near her apartment complex some 10 hours later.

After speaking to the girl Monday, detectives were also able to get an updated description.

Police have not found any witnesses who saw her being dropped off.

Neal is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police also released new photos of the suspect’s vehicle is described as a gray crossover type-car with spots of color missing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Dallas PD)

The siblings’ cousin told FOX 4 Monday the family is desperate for an arrest.

"Oh, man. Just, you know, caught it our little one. Or just reach out to them. So we can do it off the street so that, you know, nothing like this will ever happen again," said Corey Smith.

The family continues to rally around the siblings who are back home with their mom.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police.