Texas legislation: Wednesday sees progress on school funding, THC ban discussions

Texas lawmakers made progress on several bills Wednesday, including one regarding public school funding.

More discussion remains before those bills are passed. As the end of the legislative session approaches, Texas lawmakers are working to get multiple key pieces of legislation passed.

House Bill 2: Public School Funding

On Wednesday, it was announced that a tentative deal was struck regarding HB 2, known as the public school funding bill.

The compromise between the House and Senate includes the Senate’s proposed $55 per student increase to the basic allotment, compared to the House’s original allotment of $350.

The compromise also decreases the House's original plan to increase teacher pay from $4.4 billion to $4.2 billion.

However, it adds $500,000 for fixed costs, bringing the total amount to $8.5 billion.

Some of the issues were first raised during a hearing over the Senate’s plan last week, when some district leaders suggested a higher per-student allotment, giving schools more flexibility.

The bill is expected to be taken up on the Senate floor Thursday.

What they're saying:

West Hardin CISD Superintendent Donald Heseman spoke on the bill.

"If you picture every ISD as a boat, I think Barbers Hill might be a cruise ship and we are a johnboat. Paint Creek might be a kayak, but we all have leaks. We all have leaks. In doing the basic allotment, we can fill those holes as needed.

Senate Bill 3: THC Ban

In reaching this compromise, it opened the door for discussion on the Senate’s tougher THC bill, SB 3, which equates to a total ban on THC products.

This bill is a priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who claims that CBD stores and vape shops are selling higher concentrations of THC than the legal consumable limit.

After the chambers brokered a deal earlier in the day, the House took up the bill Wednesday night. At the time of reporting, the bill was still being actively discussed.

What they're saying:

"I want people to have access to medications to help them when they have medical conditions, that those medications can be a benefit," said Rep. Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress) "What we're doing here is correcting a problem that we created in 2019 where we essentially created a pathway by which people could sell drugs."

What's next:

More is to come tomorrow, and the legislative session ends June 2.