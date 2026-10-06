Lawsuit filed against Lewisville ISD over alleged Marcus football hazing incident

The Brief Lewisville ISD, several Marcus High School football players, and parents are named in a lawsuit filed by a former Marcus football player's family. The lawsuit stems from an alleged hazing incident in October 2025 where the player was stripped and repeatedly shot with a pellet gun. Lewisville ISD says it has not received the lawsuit and cannot comment on pending litigation. The suit seeks over $1 million in damages and a jury trial.



Lewisville ISD is being sued by the family of a former Marcus High School football player over an alleged hazing incident that the family says left their son with physical pain and mental trauma.

Lawsuit filed against Lewisville ISD

What we know:

A lawsuit has been filed by the family of a Marcus High School student that names Lewisville ISD, several Marcus football players, and their families as defendants.

The suit stems from an alleged hazing incident in October 2025 that caused pain and emotional distress to the student, who has since quit football.

The lawsuit is seeking over $1 million in damages and a jury trial.

Alleged Marcus hazing incident

The backstory:

The suit states that on October 22, 2025, the student attended an off-campus dinner with the offensive line team, where the student was stripped to his underwear and repeatedly shot with a pellet gun at close range.

According to the suit, the student believed the pellet gun was a real firearm. The incident was recorded on video.

The student suffered five wounds that broke the skin on his arm and his chest from the incident.

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Lewisville ISD held an internal investigation into the incident, and says it made changes to hazing and bullying training. It did not say if the students involved were punished.

"Completely horrified"

What they're saying:

"There were no parents around, and that's when the incident happened. So they stripped him. They dogpiled him. They stripped him of his clothes. His underwear went down to his ankles. He got his underwear back up, and then they pulled a gun on him."

Doug Turner, the student's father, says his son didn't tell him about the incident for five days after it happened, and only learned about it when a friend reported the video to Lewisville ISD leadership.

"We get up to the school and saw the videos and were completely shocked, and then we saw all the marks on our son's body, and we're just completely horrified," Turner tells FOX 4's Vania Castillo.

Doug Turner

Turner says his son had aspirations to play at the University of Arkansas, and had received interest from several colleges. Now, he says his son has trouble sleeping and trusting new people.

"After the incident, he took a couple of days off, and the coach looked at him and said, 'What are you doing here? I don't coach quitters.' And the coach completely turned on him, and he called me. He goes, 'Dad, I'm done. My coach has turned my back on me.'"

Turner says Lewisville ISD needs to be held accountable, and the lawsuit claims the district knows more about the incident than it has stated publicly.

The other side:

Lewisville ISD tells FOX 4 it has not received a copy of the lawsuit and declined to comment on pending litigation.