Lauren Pryzbyl's ‘Sweet Potato Pecan Prz Dish’ | The Ten

By
Published  November 25, 2024 12:12pm CST
Recipes
FOX 4

Favorite Thanksgiving Dishes | The Ten

On the Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 episode of The Ten, Hanna Battah and Steve Noviello sit down with Chef Tim Love and others to talk about Thanksgiving dishes and much more.

Lauren Pryzbyl's ‘Sweet Potato Pecan Prz Dish’

Ingredients:

  • 7 sweet potatoes
  • 2 sticks of butter
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Half cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  • Pancake syrup
  • Small amount of water
  • 1-2 cups of chopped pecans

Directions:

1. Poke sweet potatoes with a fork 

2. Cook for 1 hour at 375 degrees or until soft 

3. Let them cool 

4. Peel the skin 

5. Mash them with a whole stick of butter and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon 

6. Grease 9x12 pan and smooth the mixture in it 

7. In a sauce pan put a stick of butter, half a cup of brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, a little pancake syrup and maybe a little water  

8. Bring to a boil 

9. After it has boiled, add 1-2 cups of chopped pecans. 

10. Pour evenly over the potatoes.  

11. To warm put it in the oven for  30 min at 350 degrees