Lauren Pryzbyl's ‘Sweet Potato Pecan Prz Dish’ | The Ten

Lauren Pryzbyl's ‘Sweet Potato Pecan Prz Dish’

Ingredients:

7 sweet potatoes

2 sticks of butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Half cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Pancake syrup

Small amount of water

1-2 cups of chopped pecans

Directions:

1. Poke sweet potatoes with a fork

2. Cook for 1 hour at 375 degrees or until soft

3. Let them cool

4. Peel the skin

5. Mash them with a whole stick of butter and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon

6. Grease 9x12 pan and smooth the mixture in it

7. In a sauce pan put a stick of butter, half a cup of brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, a little pancake syrup and maybe a little water

8. Bring to a boil

9. After it has boiled, add 1-2 cups of chopped pecans.

10. Pour evenly over the potatoes.

11. To warm put it in the oven for 30 min at 350 degrees