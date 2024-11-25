Lauren Pryzbyl's ‘Sweet Potato Pecan Prz Dish’ | The Ten
Lauren Pryzbyl's ‘Sweet Potato Pecan Prz Dish’
Ingredients:
- 7 sweet potatoes
- 2 sticks of butter
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- Half cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla
- Pancake syrup
- Small amount of water
- 1-2 cups of chopped pecans
Directions:
1. Poke sweet potatoes with a fork
2. Cook for 1 hour at 375 degrees or until soft
3. Let them cool
4. Peel the skin
5. Mash them with a whole stick of butter and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
6. Grease 9x12 pan and smooth the mixture in it
7. In a sauce pan put a stick of butter, half a cup of brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, a little pancake syrup and maybe a little water
8. Bring to a boil
9. After it has boiled, add 1-2 cups of chopped pecans.
10. Pour evenly over the potatoes.
11. To warm put it in the oven for 30 min at 350 degrees