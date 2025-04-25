19-year-old sentenced to 30 years in prison for organizing Fort Worth drive-by shooting

The Brief A third person has pleaded guilty in connection to a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last year. 6 people were injured in the shooting on Las Vegas Trail. Prosecutors say Hayden Bates-Vellmure, 19, organized the shooting. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.



A third person has pleaded guilty in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured six in Fort Worth last year.

Hayden Bates-Vellmure sentence

Hayden Bates-Vellmure

What's New:

Hayden Bates-Vellmure, 19, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to the shooting after pleading guilty to aggravated assault-mass shooting.

Bates-Vellmure organized the drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on Las Vegas Trail on May 1, 2024.

Police say Vellmure did not fire any shots, but gathered four other people to carry out the shooting.

Las Vegas Trail drive-by shooting

The backstory:

On May 1, 2024, Gilbert and four others fired multiple rounds in a drive-by shooting at the Miramar Apartments in Fort Worth.

Police responded to a shooting call at the complex on Las Vegas Trail around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a Red Kia carrying five people, including Gilbert, drove by the apartments and opened fire, striking six individuals who were outside at the time.

The victims ranged in age from 3 to 19 years old. Five were taken to the hospital—one in critical condition and another in serious condition. Both survived.

Police said the children did not know the shooters and were not targeted. Investigators believe the intended target was among those shot and lived near the apartment complex.

Fort Worth drive-by shooting sentences

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Allan Gilbert

By the numbers:

Within weeks of the shooting, five suspects were arrested. They were from Fort Worth, Bedford, DeSoto and Dallas.

So far, three of the five suspects in the shooting have been found guilty.

Hayden Bates-Vellmure, 30 years in prison

Allan Gilbert, 40 years in prison

Patrick Biscoe, 40 years in prison

Jamal Piper is due in court for a status conference on May 23.

Jordan Jackson had a status conference on Friday morning.