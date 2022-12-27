Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning.

More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.

The fire was so intense that the firefighters had to take a defensive approach. The flames severely damaged the building, causing the roof to collapse.

The former aviation manufacturing plant warehouse was reportedly in the process of being demolished.

It caught fire earlier year. Investigators said that fire was due to homeless accessing the building and lighting fires inside.

It’s not clear what caused Tuesday's fire.

No one was hurt, but the smoke and flames did cause traffic delays in the area for several hours.

Fire crews and investigators are expected to remain at the scene throughout the day.