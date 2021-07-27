2 dead, others injured following 'chemical-type explosion release' at LyondellBasell facility in La Porte

article

Two people were killed and numerous others were injured following what the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is calling a "chemical type explosion release" at a plant in La Porte on Tuesday evening.

According to Lee Woodward, City Secretary and Public Information Officer for the City of La Porte, emergency officials responded to a ‘mass casualty’ incident at the LyondellBasell facility, located at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road, just after 7:30 p.m.

Laurie Christensen, with the Harris County Fire Marshals Office. said the explosion was very small and within the plant.

Officials said the chemicals involved were a chemical acid used in food-grade vinegar.

Some issues from the chemicals include severe burns, harmful if swallowed, toxic if inhaled, and harmful to the skin.

Officials stated there were numerous injuries, including two people that were killed in the incident. 31 people are considered "green", meaning that they were walking but still being decontaminated and reviewed for additional symptoms. Five people were considered "yellow", meaning they were being treated on the scene. Two people were considered "red", one of those two people was airlifted to the hospital and the other was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

As of the news conference, a secondary search was underway to make sure all workers were accounted for.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Authorities said there was no impact to anyone outside of the plant and officials are conducting air monitoring.

There is currently no shelter in place or other protective actions being recommended for the La Porte community at this time, Woodward said.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Officials said there will be another news briefing early Wednesday morning with additional information regarding the incident.